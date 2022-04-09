CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.51

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 98379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

