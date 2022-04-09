Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.64. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

