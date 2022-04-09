SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.56

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 2274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.12.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter.
About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
