SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.56

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 2274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.12.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

