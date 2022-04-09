D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Calix were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Calix stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. Calix’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

