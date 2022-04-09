Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $38,878,000. Natixis raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 124.8% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

