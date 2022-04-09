Reviewing Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ajinomoto pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Shimizu pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ajinomoto pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Shimizu and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 3.20% 4.65% 2.02% Ajinomoto 6.83% 11.31% 5.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shimizu and Ajinomoto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ajinomoto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shimizu and Ajinomoto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $13.74 billion N/A $725.45 million $2.21 10.90 Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.51 $558.51 million $1.29 21.96

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Ajinomoto. Shimizu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ajinomoto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Shimizu has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ajinomoto beats Shimizu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shimizu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. The company constructs, lets, sells, and caretaking of residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management system. It also engages in the cultivation, production, management, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fitting. The company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceutical, medical care material, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance and travel agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ajinomoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup, and YumYum names; coffee under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea server, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids to various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and cosmetics; sports nutrition products; personal care ingredients; and sterile products, as well as engages in the provision of contract manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

