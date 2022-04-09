Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

AVY stock opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

