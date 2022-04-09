D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,423 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 289.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NICE were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 77.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

NICE stock opened at $221.79 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $199.32 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

