D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $884,881. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

