Reviewing Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guardant Health and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 1 11 0 2.92 Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83

Guardant Health currently has a consensus target price of $138.40, suggesting a potential upside of 87.66%. Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $121.92, suggesting a potential upside of 81.13%. Given Guardant Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardant Health and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $373.65 million 20.11 -$405.67 million ($4.00) -18.44 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.63 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -19.45

Guardant Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guardant Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.9% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Guardant Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -108.57% -53.91% -17.77% Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89%

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients. It is also developing LUNAR-2 test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in asymptomatic individuals eligible; and GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers seeking to connect patients tested with the Guardant360 assay with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical trials. In addition, the company offers Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Guardant360 tissue genotyping product; and Guardant-19 for use in the detection of the novel coronavirus. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

