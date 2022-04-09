Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 4.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) was up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 140,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,982,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNN shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

