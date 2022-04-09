Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) were up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 140,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,982,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.46.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

