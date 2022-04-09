Insider Selling: IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Insider Sells $34,886.72 in Stock

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $34,886.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Donald Closser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Donald Closser sold 4,304 shares of IronNet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $17,216.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Donald Closser sold 128,376 shares of IronNet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $532,760.40.

Shares of IRNT stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. IronNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IronNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $102,334,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

