Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $41.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.