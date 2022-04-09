D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 89 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $236.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

