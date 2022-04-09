D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

