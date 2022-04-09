iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 67,413 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,868,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $40.27 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

