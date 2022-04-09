Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.