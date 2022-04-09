Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 545 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.98.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $41.72 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.