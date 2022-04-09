Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

