Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $529,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $287,894,000. Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,456,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,979,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $247.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $227.48 and a 52 week high of $267.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

