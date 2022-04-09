Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
