Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

