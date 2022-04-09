Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valens Semiconductor.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLN opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

