Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SASR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

SASR stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,277,000 after acquiring an additional 296,754 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.