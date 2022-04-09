Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company's solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Super Micro Computer's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $1,630,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,216 shares of company stock worth $3,260,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

