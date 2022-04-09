Needham & Company LLC Boosts SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $45.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $42.50 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.