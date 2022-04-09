Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $630,000 Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 67.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $609.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $594.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.29.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

