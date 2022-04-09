Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,737 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $4,976,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 345.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 254,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 197,461 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,090,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 184,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 16.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after acquiring an additional 169,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 262.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 164,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS opened at $21.68 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

News Profile (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.