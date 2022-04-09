Citigroup Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $177.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $200.00 to $177.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.39.

NYSE:BABA opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $280.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

