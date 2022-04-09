Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

BANC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

