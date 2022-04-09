Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 266 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CB opened at $216.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.
CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.
In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.