Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $355,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 174.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 624.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2,382.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $170.26 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.93.
BNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.12.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
