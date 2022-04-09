iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Decreased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $119.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

