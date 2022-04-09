Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.
IJT opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
