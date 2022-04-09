Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 50,286 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,286 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.