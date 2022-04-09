Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,335,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,554,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after buying an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $20,520,000. C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 95.4% in the third quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,476,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 721,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $13,244,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.