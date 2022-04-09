Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.25 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -733.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

