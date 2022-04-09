Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on QualTek Services in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTEK opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. QualTek Services has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

