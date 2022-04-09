Barclays Raises Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $19.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.87.

Marqeta stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

