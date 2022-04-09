Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 14.78.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,298,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,396,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oatly Group (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.
