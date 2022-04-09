Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 14.78.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.45 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of 4.35 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.99.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,298,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,396,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.