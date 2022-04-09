P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
