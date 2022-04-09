Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Landec will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 90,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landec by 1,583.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 556,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Landec by 2,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 439,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landec by 18,127.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 423,272 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

