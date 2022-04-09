Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $274.06 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.94 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.44.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

