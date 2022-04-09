Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 13,769 VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $166.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.17 and its 200-day moving average is $178.57. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

