State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $109.86 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

