State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Universal Display worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $242.09.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

