State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $138.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

