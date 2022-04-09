MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.73.

MGNX stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.14. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $36.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,441,000 after purchasing an additional 201,534 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 315,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

