Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Get Nomura alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomura presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 55,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.