Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Get Marten Transport alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRTN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marten Transport by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 1,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 116,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.